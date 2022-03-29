In Turkey, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are meeting today for the first time in weeks for peace talks. At least 5,000 people have been killed in Mariupol in recent weeks, according to Ukrainian government representatives, possibly double that. And a Kremlin spokesman has said that Russia will only use nuclear weapons if its very existence is threatened. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

