Monday, January 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia National Team presents new sponsor

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Colombia selection

Colombia vs. Honduras.

It was presented this Monday.

Rappi is the new sponsor of the Colombia selection, support that was presented this Monday, while the group advances its training with a view to the matches of Peru and Argentina of the eliminatory to World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Advance…

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

See also  Podolski supports Flamengo but condemns Paulo Sousa: "He has betrayed and disappointed everyone"

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Colombia #National #Team #presents #sponsor

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

One of the victims of the shooting at the University of Heidelberg died

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.