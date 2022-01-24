Orthopedist Emmanuel Masmejean, of the Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris, has auctioned on OpenSea, the document showing a forearm pierced by a Kalashnikov bullet. Estimated value $ 2,776

The survivor of the Bataclan, whose X-ray was put up for sale on a web platform, then withdrawn, by the surgeon who had operated on her after the massacre, said she was “extremely shocked” by the “commercial gesture” and the “contempt” of the doctor.

His lawyer said this in a statement sent to the AFP agency. The young woman wants to remain anonymous and – through the lawyer – underlines that the surgeon “does not seem to have realized the extent of his action since yesterday he did not hesitate to contact the victim to justify himself without expressing the slightest regret or any empathy towards him. “.

According to the Mediapart website, an orthopedic surgeon named, Emmanuel Masmejean, who works in the well-known Parisian hospital Georges-Pompidou has auctioned on OpenSea, a site specializing in the sale and purchase of NFT, digital tokens that allow you to acquire works of art on the web, the X-ray of a wound that he himself had operated on, and on which you can see a forearm punctured by a Kalashnikov bullet.

According to Mediapart, the x-ray was on sale for $ 2,776, or 2,450 euros, and was presented on the surgeon’s profile with the caption “Bataclan terrorist attack – November 13, 2015 – Paris, France. Subsequently, the price was removed, too. if the x-ray remains visible.