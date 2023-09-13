Colombia National Team: memes do not forgive the lack of a goal in the draw against Chile

The Colombian National Team tied 0-0 with Chile at the Monumental stadium in a rather pale match for the national team that generated few chances in the Chilean goal.

Meanwhile, the local team had up to four chances to go ahead and in the second half they had a clear one with a disallowed goal, which would have earned them the victory.

Well, after the game, social networks did not forgive and pointed out several players from the Colombian National Team, being Mateus Uribe and Luis Sinisterra, the footballers who monopolized people’s memes the most.

The memes left by the draw against Chile

In the second half, the Colombian National Team had a clear chance in front of the goal, but Sinisterra decided to deliver a pass a few meters from the rival goal. His decision generated all kinds of criticism on social networks.

Guess what Sinisterra did: A) Hit the goal

B) Give a pass to the middle

C) Give a back pass to the Chile player⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ pic.twitter.com/X7lKFF8VPY — Fran (@frabigol) September 13, 2023

– “We would have won in the 90’s if only I had listened to the advice that Falcao gave me before entering…”

Journalist: What advice?

– “I don’t know, I didn’t hear it” Signature: Luis Sinisterra pic.twitter.com/79iWHDXAto — °°/ᴍ (@19Alejandro46) September 13, 2023

Others chose to go against Mateus Uribe, who played the 90 minutes of the goalless draw against Chile, but received several criticisms for the level of play displayed at the Monumental stadium in Santiago.

Shakira could not be missed in the best memes of the night this Tuesday, September 12. The Colombian singer was the protagonist after the Colombian National Team match in the qualifiers.

Finally, social networks exploded due to the poor state of the playing field at the Monumental stadium in Chile, the age of the rival and the VAR; and the images were immediate.

With information from Futbolred

