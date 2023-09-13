Wednesday, September 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia National Team: memes do not forgive the lack of a goal in the draw against Chile

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia National Team: memes do not forgive the lack of a goal in the draw against Chile

Close


Close

Colombia National Team

Mateus and Sinisterra were the protagonists in networks.

Photo:

Screenshot / EFE

Mateus and Sinisterra were the protagonists in networks.

Colombia drew goalless against Chile and added four points in the double qualifying round.

The Colombian National Team tied 0-0 with Chile at the Monumental stadium in a rather pale match for the national team that generated few chances in the Chilean goal.

(You may be interested in: Camilo Vargas, the angel of Colombia: individual one-on-one balance against Chile).

Meanwhile, the local team had up to four chances to go ahead and in the second half they had a clear one with a disallowed goal, which would have earned them the victory.

Well, after the game, social networks did not forgive and pointed out several players from the Colombian National Team, being Mateus Uribe and Luis Sinisterra, the footballers who monopolized people’s memes the most.

See also  Ferrari: Leclerc and Sainz will start at par in 2022

(Read here: VAR and Camilo Vargas saved Colombia a key point against Chile).

The memes left by the draw against Chile

In the second half, the Colombian National Team had a clear chance in front of the goal, but Sinisterra decided to deliver a pass a few meters from the rival goal. His decision generated all kinds of criticism on social networks.

Others chose to go against Mateus Uribe, who played the 90 minutes of the goalless draw against Chile, but received several criticisms for the level of play displayed at the Monumental stadium in Santiago.

Shakira could not be missed in the best memes of the night this Tuesday, September 12. The Colombian singer was the protagonist after the Colombian National Team match in the qualifiers.

See also  VIRAL VIDEO. The reaction of a 17-year-old dog upon meeting her human "little sister" IMPACTS networks

Finally, social networks exploded due to the poor state of the playing field at the Monumental stadium in Chile, the age of the rival and the VAR; and the images were immediate.

With information from Futbolred

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Colombia #National #Team #memes #forgive #lack #goal #draw #Chile

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Covid, vaccine in the USA also recommended for newborns

Covid, vaccine in the USA also recommended for newborns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result