In the USA, new anti-Covid vaccines are recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older. This was indicated by experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in a document on vaccines updated to the variants currently in circulation and on indications for the upcoming autumn-winter season. “The CDC recommends that all people 6 months of age and older get an updated Covid vaccine to protect against potentially serious outcomes from the disease this fall and winter,” the document begins. “The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines” adapted to the Kraken variant of Sars-CoV-2 (XBB.1.5) “will be available within this week”, the body announces in the note.

“Vaccination – highlight the CDC experts – remains the best protection against hospitalization and death linked to Covid-19. And it also reduces the possibility of suffering the effects of Long Covid, which can develop during or following an acute infection and last for a prolonged period”. Hence the invitation to Americans of all ages: “If you have not received an anti-Covid vaccine in the last 2 months, get the updated one to protect yourself this fall and winter.”

The Sars-CoV-2 virus, the CDC continues, “is constantly evolving and the protection conferred by anti-Covid vaccines decreases over time. Receiving an updated vaccine can restore it and provide improved protection against the variants currently responsible for most of the infections and hospitalizations in the U.S. Last season, those who got the vaccine in 2022-2023 enjoyed a greater “shield effect” against illness and hospitalization” than those who did not receive the dose in the same period period. “The majority of Americans – the organization’s experts point out – can still receive a free anti-Covid vaccine. For those who have health insurance, most plans will cover it at no cost” to people. “Those who do not have health insurance or have health plans that do not cover the costs can have access to a free vaccine” in various facilities, from local health centers to pharmacies that participate in the CDC’s Bridge Access Program.

“We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes of Covid,” concludes CDC director Mandy Cohen. “The CDC is now recommending an updated vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older to better protect you and your loved ones.” The document also reminds us that this is “the first autumn and winter viral season in which vaccines are available for the three viruses responsible for the majority of hospital admissions: Covid, Rsv and influenza”.