Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Colombia national team defined friendly match for the end of the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports
Colombia national team defined friendly match for the end of the year

Colombia National Team

Signing of autographs of National Team players.

Signing of autographs of National Team players.

The match will be played in the United States.

See also  Colombia: two policemen and a civilian die in an attack in Cúcuta, border with Venezuela

The Colombia selection The seniors will have one more friendly match before the end of 2023, as confirmed by the federation of this sport.

“On December 16, the Colombian Senior National Team will have its last game of 2023 and it will be a friendly against Mexico, in the city of Los Angeles, on the occasion of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the MexTour,” he confirmed to the Colombian Football Federation.
(‘I’m desperate’: mother of a Colombian soccer player brutally beaten in Mexico)
(Colombia National Team: this would be the starting lineup to face Chile in Santiago)

Confirmed

It will be a kind of revenge after the friendly in September 2022, in which the Colombians came back and won 3-2.

Mexico vs Colombia
Date: December 16
Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Time: 7:00 pm (Colombia Time)
City: Los Angeles, California
Transmission: Caracol TV and RCN TV

Sports

