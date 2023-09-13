Colombia national team defined friendly match for the end of the year

The Colombia selection The seniors will have one more friendly match before the end of 2023, as confirmed by the federation of this sport.

“On December 16, the Colombian Senior National Team will have its last game of 2023 and it will be a friendly against Mexico, in the city of Los Angeles, on the occasion of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the MexTour,” he confirmed to the Colombian Football Federation.

It will be a kind of revenge after the friendly in September 2022, in which the Colombians came back and won 3-2.

Mexico vs Colombia

Date: December 16

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Time: 7:00 pm (Colombia Time)

City: Los Angeles, California

Transmission: Caracol TV and RCN TV

