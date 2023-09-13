Wednesday, September 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Urban Planning | The first of Pasila’s skyscrapers is now one step closer to completion

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Urban Planning | The first of Pasila’s skyscrapers is now one step closer to completion

On Tuesday, the city environment board completed its work. At least 130 meters high, the glass and metal colossus still needs the blessing of the city government and council.

First Of the skyscrapers planned for Helsinki’s Pasila, the 32-story and at least 130-meter high office and retail tower is one step closer to completion after Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the city environment board approved the site plan for the office tower and forwarded it to the city government.

The council will ultimately decide on the formula.

The observational images show how the office tower would change the city’s skyline and landscape, and what the tower is planned to look like.

The office tower will have convertible multifunctional spaces. The windows offer views of various parts of Helsinki. Picture: Varma-JKMM-Haahtela

The office tower will be built under its ownership by the occupational pension company Varma. There would be 43,000 square meters of rentable office and business space in the building, which would mean more than 3,000 office workplaces.

See also  Mountain climbing | At least 19 mountain climbers have already died in an avalanche in India

Telecom operator Elisa would become the main tenant in the building. Varma hopes that the plan will become law next year and that the building will be completed in 2026.

The tower block in the middle, the shopping center Tripla in the background. Picture: Varma-JKMM-Haahtela

The tower seen from the direction of Tripla. Picture: Varma-JKMM-Haahtela

JKMM The building designed by the architects is located near the shopping center Tripla and Pasila station. The exact place is in Keski-Pasila, south of Pasilansilla between Veturitie and the main railway. In the south, the area is bordered by locomotive stables.

The glass and metal colossus would change the look of Pasila and would be visible as a new thorn in Helsinki’s skyline from, for example, Lauttasaari’s back and Töölönlahti.

A new spike in Helsinki’s skyline as seen from the directions of the Lauttasaari bridge (above) and Töölönlahti. Picture: Varma-JKMM-Haahtela

See also  Wildwest robbery with customers hostage in Rio shopping center, Dutch tourist eyewitness

The visual image shows where the new office tower would be located (in the middle of the image) and the east and west towers planned for it. Up in the middle, north of the towers, Tripla looms. Picture: Varma-JKMM-Haahtela

The building’s main entrance. Picture: Varma-JKMM-Haahtela

South entrance. Picture: Varma-JKMM-Haahtela

#Urban #Planning #Pasilas #skyscrapers #step #closer #completion

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Migrants, Germany blocks arrivals from Italy

Migrants, Germany blocks arrivals from Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result