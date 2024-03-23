Actor Drake Bell is disappointed in Nickelodeon's “empty response” to his story about sexual abuse at the youth channel. The 37-year-old actor shared in the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, released last week, that he was abused as a teenager by his dialogue coach Brian Peck. Nickelodeon said it was “appalled and saddened” by the story and that it “praises” and “supports” the actor.

