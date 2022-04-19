Colombia lost their minds very early and, although they made the effort to at least get the discount, had a painful defeat at the beginning of the final home run of the South American U-20 women’s tournament in Chile.

The team led by Carlos Paniagua lost 3-0 against Brazil, the great favorite of the tournament and, perhaps, the only squad with a fixed quota in the World Cup, and now they are on the ropes for what is to come.

Colombia will have to review many things, especially in defense, for the two matches in which the remaining slot for the World Cup will be at stake, in the matches against Venezuela, on Thursday, and Uruguay, on Sunday.

It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: controversy over Brazil’s goal, was it with the hand? Video)

The controversy

The light blue already got an entrance advantage, by winning their first match 2-1, on the same stage where Colombia played, the Nicolás Chahuán stadium in La Calera (Chile).



Colombia allowed themselves to be taken out of the game very early, first, due to the superiority of Brazil, which uncovered all the defensive flaws of Carlos Paniagua’s team, and then, due to a very weak arbitration by Paraguayan Zulma Quiñónez.



Starting the game, the judge stopped sanctioning a penalty in favor of Brazil, due to a foul by Liced Serna on Analuyza, number 10 in Brazil. But then, the Paraguayan did not measure the fouls in the same way and the Colombian players and coach Paniagua did not hide their anger.

To complete, Brazil’s first goal, in the 15th minute, was marked by controversy. Analuyza raised a corner kick to the near post and there came Giovaninha, who seemed to finish with a header. The ball hit his fist and went into Natalia Giraldo’s goal.

The first half could have been much more serious between a Brazilian team that seems far superior to the rest of the participants and a Colombian team that, with everything that happened, lost concentration.

It may interest you: (Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina, devastated by the death of one of their children)

Giraldo prevented Colombia from being further down the scoreboard on three occasions, but could do nothing when, in the 39th minute, in a side charge, Again Analuyza raised to the near post and this time, the one who ended up putting the ball in her own goal was Liced Serna.

Paniagua made two changes in the intermission: he took out Serna and Wendy Bonilla and put Mary José Álvarez and Mariana Muñoz on the field. to, first, try to reinforce the mark and prevent the distance from increasing.

Colombia tried, although it was difficult for them to find the spaces. And she had a very clear shot to at least get the discount, in a mid-distance shot from Ingrid Guerra, who entered the second stage. The Brazilian goalkeeper, Gabi Barbieri, had to push herself to the max.

But in stoppage time, Isabelle Guimaraes took a rebound from the goalkeeper and scored the 3-0. Brazil is two steps above the rest. Colombia has to fight with Venezuela and Uruguay for the other quota.

It may interest you: (Reinaldo Rueda is no longer the coach of the Colombian National Team: official)

SPORTS