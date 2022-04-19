Councilor Francisco Hernandes (PSD), from Beberibe (Ceará), used no time on the platform in the last session before Easter to criticize Mayor Michele Queiroz (PL). Dissatisfied with the announcement of the release of 100 cisterns for the city, the politician encouraged the population to hit “slipper” the head of the municipal executive.

“I’ll remind you here that when people lied to their parents, the parents corrected them. The parents took a slipper (sic) and gave it to the mayor’s ass. This is for liars.”said Hernandes with a slipper in his hand, reproducing the gesture of the “spanking”.

Watch (1min30s):

The speech and performance provoked laughter from those present. The councilor was not repudiated and his microphone was not cut. He continued with the attacks and asked the mayor to “stop lying” for the population.

“You will have to be spanked by the population and it is still a blue [cor do chinelo]. For you to learn mayor, stop lying. The population can’t take it anymore. We are here to defend the people. And don’t you learn? One card wasn’t enough for you? Now you’re going to have to be beaten by the population. Take flip-flops and whip her”he added.