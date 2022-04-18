SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras said on Monday that it has started a binding phase for the sale of its 20% stake held by its subsidiary Petrobras America in MP Gulf of Mexico (MPGoM), which owns offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

Potential buyers classified for this phase will receive an invitation letter with instructions on the process, including guidelines for carrying out due diligence and for submitting binding proposals, the state-owned company said.

MPGoM, located in Texas (USA), is a joint venture with an 80% share of Murphy Exploration & Production Company and a 20% share of Petrobras America, created in October 2018, with the contribution of certain oil and natural gas assets in production, located in the Gulf of Mexico, of both companies.

MPGoM has an operator or non-operator interest in 14 offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico. Petrobras’ share of production from the fields in 2021 was 10,400 barrels per day of oil equivalent.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

