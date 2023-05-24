A Bogotá judge denied, for the second time, the request for estoppel presented by the Prosecutor’s Office in the ongoing process against former President Álvaro Uribe, for the crimes of witness bribery and procedural fraud. The office assured this Tuesday, May 23, that there is sufficient evidence to keep the case open.

Judge Laura Barrera, of the 41st Criminal Trial Court of Bogotá, denied the estoppel in the case against the former president of Colombia, Álvaro Uribe Vélez. The right-wing leader, who led the country between 2002 and 2010, is accused of alleged bribery of witnesses and procedural fraud.

Thus, the former president is closer to going to trial. After analyzing Uribe’s defense and what was said by the Prosecutor’s Office, the office considers that there is evidence that the former president may have “the condition of participating” in the crime of bribery and witness tampering.

“Yes, there are material probative elements, physical evidence and legally obtained information that allow us to affirm with a probability of truth that the criminal conduct of bribery in criminal proceedings did occur and that Dr. Uribe may have the condition of participant,” the judge’s office ruled. .

In March 2021, the Prosecutor’s Office had requested the closure of the case, after determining that the conduct of uribe it was not a crime.

