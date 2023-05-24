The death of princess mily has shocked the fans of the singer, who at the time performed the best hits of Red Painting. Various personalities mourned the death of milagros soto. One of them was Noemí Suárez, an impersonator of the former vocalist of the cumbia group and winner of the certainly television “Yo soy” in 2021.

“You were like a mother to me”, were the words that the artist dedicated to Milagros Soto, who passed away last Monday, May 22. Next, we will tell you who is the singer who conquered Peruvian listeners by interpreting the best hits of the remembered Peruvian artist.

Who is Noemí Suarez, the Little Princess Mily impersonator?

Noemi Suarez was born in Lima in 1997. At a very young age, she was amazed by the music of Pintura Roja. The “I am” season 30 winner discovered the group through one of her uncles, she said in 2021 in a video posted to her YouTube channel. “Since I was very little I had the dream of being this artist (Princess Mily),” she said.

He received the support of his relatives and began to sing at a very young age in a cumbia group. Eventually, she applied to try out for the TV impersonation pageant. After passing the first evaluations, she became a contestant. For this, she imitated Milagros Soto. The good performance of her convinced the jury and the public.

Noemí Suarez won “I am” in 2021 by imitating Princess Mily. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Noemí Suarez

It was so that on May 14, 2021, she was crowned the winner of “I am”. This experience allowed Noemí to earn the sum of S/15,000. In addition, she was able to make contact with the ex-singer of Red Painting. After that, in January 2023, she competed in “La voz Perú”, although she did not manage to get first place.

What are you currently doing at Noemí Suarez?

Noemi Suarez She is still active in the world of music. She makes presentations in different parts of the country. This time with her own stamp, since it is called little princess naomi.

The young singer performs artistic presentations with the Princesita Noemí label. Photo: Noemi Suarez/Instagram

Likewise, she disseminates her musical projects and the presentations she makes on radio or television through her social networks, in which she is very active. She also has a YouTube page where she posted video clips of herself and other artistic content of hers.

Noemí Suarez cried when dedicating an emotional song to Princess Mily during the artist’s wake

The singer Noemí Suarez was present at the wake of the late artist Princesita Mily. The Milagros Soto imitator dedicated a song to her and during her performance, the young vocalist starred in an emotional moment in which she cried. The moments were recorded in the video that the artist shared on her official Facebook page.

