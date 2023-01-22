The balance sheet of Colombia in it South American Cross Country Brazil it was a gold medal, two silver and one bronze, in the individual tests.

The gold came through Pedró Marín, in the sub-20 category, in a test that ran intelligently, after the onslaught of local athletes from the beginning. But Marín did not despair, he measured them and from the second of the four laps he began to impose his conditions to increase the advantage and seize first place.

The Colombian athlete crossed the finish line with a time of 28 minutes and 32 seconds, for the 8 km route in the Municipal Ecological Park – Jardín Esperanza. The other two places on the podium were occupied by the Brazilians Marco Tulio Silva (28:58) and Bernardo Luis Prior (29:08).

(Dani Alves: unpublished disco videos compromise him for possible sexual abuse)

(Piqué: his reaction after the question of the witch that Shakira put on his balcony)

Also in the sub-20 category, Laura Rojas was left with the silver medal, clocking 25:06 in the 6 kilometer test, in which the Brazilian Gabriela de Freitas Tardivo prevailed, with 20:20.

And in the highest category, Colombia also showed off Laura Cusaria, second, and Franklin Tellezfrom the Élñite Asics Team, third.

Photo: www.runningcolombia.com

Franklin always remained in the lot that chased the leader, and later champion, Fabio Jesus Correiawho came from winning the Brazil Cup and being the best Latino in the San Silvestre de Sao Paulo.

when the argentinian Adrian Da Silva He tried to break away from the pack, followed by Chilean Diego Uribe and Colombian Franklin Téllez, as well as Brazilian Juliano de Araujo, and an interesting dispute ensued for the other two places on the podium.

“We started very fast, the first kilometer gave me 2:57 and the Brazilian left very early. Later, in the lot, I attacked several times, but the Chilean came to me and I preferred to wait so as not to spend more, because the goal was to be on the podium”, said the Asics Elite Team runner, who also explained that the route really had 10 ,7 km.

With one lap to go, the Chilean diego uribe he passed to the front of the pack and Franklin followed him in search of the finish line, to give Colombia again an elusive podium for the senior men’s category since 2014, in Asuncion, Paraguay), when Javier Peña obtained the silver medal; although in ladies, Muriel Coneo she was also second in Barranquilla 2015.

Franklin also participated in the mixed 4×2 km relay event, in which she was part of the team with Argentines Milena Mainetti Chiara, Eunice Lezcano and Adrian Agustin da Silva, who won the silver medal, registering 28:53. The gold went to Brazil, with 27:49.

In the ladies’ event, Laura Cusaría also won the silver medal, after crossing the finish line with a record of 40:05, in the event won by the Brazilian Maria Lucineida da Silva, current Pan American champion and who prevailed with a time of 39:30.

The continental event was selective for the Cross Country World Championship, which will be held in Barthurst (Australia) on February 19 and to which the champions have a guaranteed place through South American Athletics. In addition, the federations may send their representatives if they consider it, after participating in the South American.

Results

Senior men (10 km):

Fabio Jesus Correia (BRA); 33:42

Diego Uribe (CHI), 34:05

Franklin Tellez (COL), 34:12

Senior ladies (10 km):

Maria Lucineida da Silva (BRA), 39:30

Laura Cusaria (COL), 40:05

Jessica Ladeira Soares (BRA), 40:09

Under-20 men (8 km):

Pedro Marín (col), 28:32

Marco Tulio Silva (BRA), 28:58

Bernardo Luiz Prior (BRA), 29:08

Under-20 ladies (6 km):

Gabriela de Freitas Late (BRA), 24:20

Laura Cristina Rojas (COL), 25:06

Shalom Eunice Lezcano (ARG), 26:22

(Shakira and Piqué: composer of the song “he let go of his tongue” and gave it away, video)

Sports