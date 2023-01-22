Theresa Mendoza left thousands of fans shocked with the explosive finale of “La reina del sur 3″. The Telemundo series finally showed the last meeting between the character played by Kate del Castillo and his archenemy epifanio Vargas (Humberto Zurita). With their dangerous meeting and the subsequent scenes, thousands of viewers are wondering if there will be a new season of the series.

“The Queen of the South 3” came to an end after 60 intense chapters. Photo: Telemundo

Will Kate del Castillo stop being Teresa Mendoza?

after the end of “Queen of the South 3”, thousands of fans believed that a season 4 could be in production; However, Kate del Castillo seems to be clear about her future in the plot. She thus revealed it in a previous interview for the program “La mesa caliente”.

“I think you have to know how to say ‘yeah, bye, bye’. I think that the third is the last, and, as it has to be, we say goodbye to Teresita, so enjoy it ”, the actress expressed.

With this in mind, everything indicates that the story of Teresa Mendoza could be closed with the third installment. However, it is likely that Telemundo and Netflix bet on a final part.

The scene of “La reina del sur 3” that anticipated the new season

Teresa Mendoza was a kind of Epifanio Vargas puppet throughout the season, but at the end of the series they saw their faces for the last time. In this encounter, the Mexican took revenge and murdered her enemy.

However, some issues remained unresolved: Teresa discovered a truck full of money, Batman has a new life with his family, and Faustino has an uncertain future after avenging the death of his girlfriend.