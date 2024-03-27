The Colombia selection emerges victorious from two friendly matches on European territory, after winning in London 0-1 to Spain and in Madrid they defeated 3-2 Romania, Preparation games for the Copa América.

Daniel Muñoz scored the goal against the Spanish, while Jhon Córdoba, Jhon Arias and Yáser Asprilla They were the authors of the goals in the victory against the Romanians.

Colombia convinces and Nestor Lorenzo It already has 18 undefeated games, but the most important thing is that the group convinces, plays well and becomes strong, a respectable team for its rivals.

James Rodríguez and John Córdoba.

These triumphs in this cycle are key, because that gives us confidence to move forward. We are a family and we are demonstrating it day by day. “We are happy with the work being done,” he said. Luis Diaz.

MADRID, 03/26/2024.- Colombian national team midfielder Luis Díaz (d) fights for a ball with defender Andrei Ratiu, from Romania, during the friendly match that the Colombian and Romanian soccer teams are playing today, Tuesday in the Metropolitan stadium, in Madrid. EFE/Sergio Pérez

James Rodríguez and Díaz are the figures of the National Team. Their movements are key when it comes to balances and they have stood out in friendly matches.

Colombia is thus getting ready for the mid-year Copa América in the United States, a tournament in which it has high hopes of going far, of playing in the final and being able to win that competition for the second time.

“We are betting on the America Cup, that is our goal. Of course, first things first, these friendlies, but the goal is that tournament in the middle of the year. We are excited and we work with our feet on the ground and we continue to grow as a family,” said Díaz.

Coach of the Colombian National Team Néstor Lorenzo.

The results place the Colombian team close to the 'Top' 10 of the Fifa world ranking, which continues to be led by Argentina, who is followed by the French team.

“Here I leave you the new FIFA Ranking after counting all the matches that have been played in the last two weeks. Argentina remains No. 1 and expands its advantage over France, which lost to Germany. Spain remains 8th. Colombia is approaching the TOP-10. “wrote the statistician MisterChip.

Colombia was 14th and now it has risen two places, it is in box 12 and with 1,664 points it threatens United States and Croatia, which are 11 and 10, respectively.

Brazil occupies fifth place and is the second best-ranked Latin American team, but Colombia is close behind, pushing hard and with a clear goal in the Cup.

