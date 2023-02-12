The Colombian National Team The South American U-20 championship ended with another victory, which came to an end, with a 2-1 victory against Venezuela, which incidentally left it out of the World Cup. Colombia ends its tournament, of which it was the host, with great balance, by obtaining the quotas for the Indonesian World Cup and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile 2023.

Colombia only lacked the title. He reached the last date with no options to dispute it. The team led by Hector Cardenas ends with a balance of 10 points in the final hexagonal and only lost one game in the entire championship. Colombia went from less to more, after making its debut with a draw against Paraguay, it was raising its level, the team was finding itself, the figures appeared as Gustavo Puerta or Jorge Cabezas Daniel Luna or Kevin Mantilla.

close with victory

The team had no problem defeating Venezuela. He already had a match without pressure, and found the goals to end the game in the first half. First was manyoma castle The one who received a pass outside the area, found himself in complete freedom, and from there he took a powerful shot to score a great goal, when there were 18 minutes of play.

Venezuela was left without a reaction, and that at that point they were already winning Ecuador in Ceiling against Paraguay, which left them without a place in the World Cup. At minute 19 the mole of the match came when the Colombian midfielder daniel moon, a recent signing from Mallorca from Spain, was hit inside the area, there was no penalty, but the player fell badly on one shoulder and injured himself. Luna had gestures of great pain, while he was removed on a stretcher from the playing field.

Jorge Cabezas (i) of Colombia kicks to score a goal.

A minute later, Colombia had an effective pressure, Manyoma recovered the ball and looked for Hurtado Cabezas who received, outlined and took a strong and low shot from outside the area to beat the Venezuelan goalkeeper.

In the second half, Venezuela tried to discount to have some chance, and had a good chance, but goalkeeper Luis Marquines was once again the great savior of the team, with a great save.

However, in a new red wine attack, marquines could not be the savior. After a corner kick, Colombia did not reject the ball, there was passivity in the area and Alejandro Cova sent the shot into an angle to make it 2-1, in 63 minutes.

But Venezuela had no gasoline to do more damage. Any new attempt was prevented by Marquines. Cárdenas’s team controlled the game’s auction and was left with another victory in the South American, amid applause from the capital’s public that filled El Campín. Now, to prepare the World Cup that will be between May 20 and June 11.

In turn, Ecuador defeated Paraguay 2-0 and qualified for the World Cup, along with Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia.

