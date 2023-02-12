After multiple delays, several controversies related to its star, and a publicity campaign in the last week, Today the first official trailer for Flash, the long-awaited DC and Warner Bros. movie that will put an end to the universe that began with man of steel.

This first preview was released prior to today’s Super Bowl LVII, along with many other trailers, and shows us Flash on an adventure that will take us to explore different universes, thus adapting the iconic story of flash point from the comics

We remind you that Flash It will hit theaters on June 16, 2023. This will be one of the last DCEU movies, before Warner Bros. and James Gunn give rise to the new DCU. In this way, we can expect a series of cameos and conclusions for this universe.

On related topics, you can check out the official movie poster here. Likewise, this is everything we know about The Flash.

Editor’s Note:

According to people who have had the opportunity to see the film, or at least part of it, it seems that we are facing a quality film that all fans will appreciate. After all the mishaps, let’s hope this is a worthy conclusion to these characters and stories.

Via: Warner Bros.