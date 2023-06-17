Saturday, June 17, 2023
Colombia beat Iraq with this great goal from Mateo Cassierra: enjoy it

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia beat Iraq with this great goal from Mateo Cassierra: enjoy it


close

matthew casierra

Mateo Casierra.

Mateo Casierra.

The game was difficult for Néstor Lorenzo’s team.

Colombia defeated 1-0 a difficult Iraq in a friendly match I will play in Valencia Spain, this Friday, with a goal from Matthew Cassierra.

And precisely, with two men who came from the bench, Colombia’s goal appeared, after 76 minutes of waiting.
good so much


Arias overflowed on the right and threw the ball into the area and there, Cassierra searched for it in the middle of two defenders to send it to the bottom, with just two minutes on the field.

Colombia ended up playing calmly, in the opposite field, and without their rival coming close to the north goal of Mestalla. And so, the undefeated in the era Nestor Lawrence still alive.

Although that’s the least of it: DT continues to add new pieces to a team that continues to refresh its roster and is now getting ready to play against Germany.

