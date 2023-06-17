Did you watch “The Flash” and notice that its special effects scenes looked weird? Well then, Andy Muschiettithe director of the film Warner Bros., has confessed that the fact that the CGI looks so strange is completely intentional. And it is that more criticisms about this aspect of the film, starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton, have been one of the negative points most pointed out by fans of the DC Universe. What did the Argentine filmmaker say on the subject and how did he justify it?

Andy Muschietti Clarifies About The CGI Look In “The Flash”

Andy Muschietti and his sister Barbara (producer of the superhero film) spoke exclusively with io9, in which the director clarified that the reason why the special effects have a strange appearance is due to Barry Allen’s own characteristics. .

“The idea, of course, is that we are in flash perspective“, clarified the filmmaker. “Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures,” he added. According to the Argentine, everything happens inside a kind of “aquatic world” which reflects “Barry’s point of view”.

Still from “The Flash” criticized for its visual style. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

The CGI has been one of the most criticized points in various reviews that can be found on the internet. However, Andy has clarified that all this “was part of the design, so, if it seems a little strange to you, that was the intention“.

What movie to see before “The Flash”?

“The Flash” is a tape that takes place in the DC Universe, but it is not strictly necessary to see all the studio’s movies beforehand. However, if you want to get enough context about the characters that appear throughout the film, you can give yourself the task of going through the entire list below.

“Batman” (1989)

“Batman Returns” (1992)

“Man of Steel” (2013)

“Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016)

“The Justice League”, by Zack Snyder (2021)

