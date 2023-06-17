The African country denounced that a UN mission, which has been active for 10 years, has not achieved its objectives in terms of improving security in a nation that is facing a fragile political situation. This announcement has been seen by Western countries as a nod to the Russian Wagner paramilitary group, which maintains open relations with the Mali government. The final decision to continue the mission will be voted at the end of June by the UN Security Council.

The Government of Mali asked the UN Security Council to “immediately” withdraw a peacekeeping mission in that country, which has been deployed since 2013 and is about to be voted for the renewal of its mandate.

The mission is called the Minusma and according to the Malian government, its presence has become a problem for the country, sparking mistrust among its inhabitants.

The situation in the African nation is worse now than when the mission was implemented 10 years ago. A claim made by Mali’s Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, in front of the members of the Security Council.

Retrouvez l’intégralité de mon discours à l’occasion de l’examen par le Conseil de Sécurité du rapport du Secrétaire général des Nations unies sur la situación au Mali. pic.twitter.com/Hqgdki8p83 – Amb. Abdoulaye Diop (@AbdoulayeDiop8) June 16, 2023



Mali has faced serious political instability in recent years. It has received two coups since 2020 and the current de facto government has promised to hand over power to civilians in March next year.

The truth is that the request to withdraw the Minusma from Mali occurs in the midst of a political campaign that seeks to approve a referendum for a Constitution that legitimizes the current military government.

A mission that has been tinged with political intentions

The Minusma is constantly confronted with the Malian de facto government due to the constant restrictions on their movements and the limitations they face to investigate cases of human rights violations.

In addition, this peace mission has been classified as the most dangerous facing the UN, with a cumulative death of 192 in terrorist attacks during the decade it has been in operation.

Minusma was deployed in the country to support the authorities with political stabilization, guarantee peace and security, in addition to preventing the return of the formation of armed groups.

However, Mali’s military leaders assure that the fight against terrorism is within their competence and that the work of the peace mission is currently instrumentalized and politicized.

One more step in its international isolation

In recent months, the Malian government has restricted the operations of peacekeeping forces, which is why countries such as Benin, Germany, Sweden, among others, announced the withdrawal of their troops.

At the end of May, hundreds of civilians demonstrated in the capital, Bamako, demanding the withdrawal of the Minusma, which has been classified in some sectors as an “occupation force”.

A man holds a sign reading ‘vote no in the referendum’ during a march against the new constitution organized by the Association of Imams, in Bamako, on June 16, 2023. Thousands of people gathered for a march against the change of the constitution before the Mali referendum on June 18, 2023. AFP – STRINGER

But the final decision will be made by the UN Security Council, which is expected to hold a vote on June 30, with little chance of renewing the mission, which is made up of 11,676 soldiers and 1,588 civilians.

During the last meeting of the Security Council, the ambassadors of Russia and China asked to “take into account” the opinion of the Malian Government when casting the vote.

These two countries abstained from voting last year during the votes to renew the mission, which are held annually.

A position that goes hand in hand with Mali’s open and recognized deployment towards Wagner’s mercenaries, considered an instrument of the Kremlin by Western countries.

Mali has said it is willing to cooperate with other partners that respect its sovereignty, “strategic choices and vital interests,” without directly mentioning Wagner’s forces.

US Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis said from Washington he is “particularly frustrated by Mali’s ongoing restrictions.”

An “almost impossible” continuity

This is how the UN special representative for Mali, El Ghassim Wane, referred to an eventual renewal of the Minusma.

He also recalled that UN peacekeeping missions are established and operate “on the basis of consensus” with the authorities of each country.

The UN representative added that it is important to take the government’s position into account when voting, which will be discussed on June 29 at a meeting scheduled by the Security Council.

Mali and Burkina Faso are the two countries in the Sahel region most affected by the insurgency of extremist Islamic groups, such as the jihadists.

In addition to suffering tensions, on the one hand, between the black majority and the Tuareg minority and on the other, between the farming and livestock communities.

With EFE, AP and local media