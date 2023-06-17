Colombia beat Iraq with this great goal from Mateo Casierra: enjoy it

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mateo Casierra.
The game was difficult for Néstor Lorenzo’s team.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombia defeated 1-0 a difficult Iraq in a friendly match I will play in Valencia Spain, this Friday, with a goal from Mateo Casierra.
And precisely, with two men who came from the bench, Colombia’s goal appeared, after 76 minutes of waiting.
good so much
Arias overflowed on the right and threw the ball into the area and there, Cassierra searched for it in the middle of two defenders to send it to the bottom, with just two minutes on the field.
Colombia ended up playing calmly, in the opposite field, and without their rival coming close to the north goal of Mestalla. And so, the undefeated in the era Nestor Lawrence still alive.
Although that’s the least of it: DT continues to add new pieces to a team that continues to refresh its roster and is now getting ready to play against Germany.
Mateo Casierra’s goal with the Colombian National Team 🇨🇴, after John Arias’ great play on the side and high recovery after pressure. pic.twitter.com/OixHKDxDhu
— Alfonso Hernandez (@AlfonsoH) June 16, 2023
