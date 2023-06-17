Ferdinando opened the gates by mistake against his country (8), before Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled the lead with a beautiful long shot (28).

England captain Harry Kane added the third from a penalty kick (31), before substitute Callum Wilson scored the fourth from the same mark (83).

England raised its score to 9 points in the lead, after making a great start in the first stage last March, by defeating Italy, the defending champion, and Ukraine.

England will play its fourth match at home against North Macedonia at Old Trafford next Monday, while Malta will meet Ukraine.

France remained top of Group Two (9 points from 3 matches) with a full score, after defeating the Netherlands 4-0 and the Republic of Ireland 1-0 at the start of its qualifying campaign last March.

The match between Gibraltar and France was the first meeting between the two teams.

Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba and Chelsea defender Youssef Fofana played their first match.

As for the offensive line, veteran Olivier Giroud played in the spearhead position, assisted on both sides by Kylian Mbappe from the left and Kingsley Coman on the right.

Giroud succeeded in opening the scoring after 3 minutes with a header, following a pass from Koeman.

Despite France’s almost absolute control, it waited for the third minute of stoppage time in the first half to consolidate its lead through a penalty kick that Mbappe successfully awarded after a handball inside the area.

Antoine Griezmann almost added the third goal, but the ball he hit bounced off the post (52).

Ayman Muelhi scored France’s third goal when he tried to deflect a cross by Mbappe, turning it into his own net (78).