The Colombian delegation had a great performance this Tuesday at the Women’s Boxing World Cup, which takes place in New Delhi (India). Five Colombians are one fight away from securing a bronze medal in the contest.

Ingrit Valencia, bronze medalist at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, got her third win in the tournament.

The woman from Cauca defeated the Bulgarian Genadieva Chukanova by unanimous decision. Valencia’s superiority was such that her opponent received a protection count in the second round.

Valencia will have to face the Italian Giordana Sorrentino (fourth seed) this Wednesday. Sorrentino defeated Puerto Rican Kristal Robado by decision 5-0.

Camila Camilo was also very close to bronze

Earlier, another of the letters from Colombia, Camila Camilo, was also on the verge of securing a medal with an overwhelming victory, in the 63 kg category. She defeated the first seed, the Italian Assunta Canfora.

With a powerful right hook to the head, Camilo shook the European and, in the end, the referee suspended the fight in the first round and declared the Colombian the winner.

Great news for the country 🥊🇨🇴 The Colombian boxer, Camila Camilo, obtained her second victory in the World Championship that takes place in New Delhi, India, by defeating the Italian, Assunta Canfora, in the 60 to 63 kilograms category. #WWCHDelhi pic.twitter.com/4Z9icMaYJp – Ministry of Sport (@MinDeporteCol) March 21, 2023

This Wednesday, Camilo will face Wen Su Ching (Taipei), who defeated the left-handed Sana Harutyunyan (Armenia) in a tangled fight.

For her part, Angie Valdez continues to surprise and this Tuesday she beat the French Estelle Mossel, Olympic champion of Rio de Janeiro, by decision 5-0, and was also one win away.

Valdez will seek to secure at least bronze this Wednesday against Jasmine Jasmine (India), who defeated Somadova Mugona (Takajistan) on points.

Yeni Arias and Luisa Vásquez are also on the list of boxers who are one bout away from bronze, something unprecedented in Colombian boxing.

Tomorrow is a day that could be historic for Colombian boxing: five women will seek to secure a podium in the world championships in India: Ingrit Valencia (50), Angie Valdez (50), Yeni Arias (54), Camila Camilo (63) and Luisa Vásquez ( eye not Velásquez, in 70). This had never happened! — Estewil Quesada (@EstewilQ) March 21, 2023

