Labor disputes | Settlement proposal issued in a labor dispute in the real estate service industry

The parties will give their answers on Wednesday.

Real estate service industry a settlement proposal has been made in the labor dispute, the national mediator’s office said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The service industry trade union Pam and Kiinteistötyentanjat will give their answer on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The parties can either accept or reject the proposal.

Another strike in the real estate service industry threatens on Thursday if the parties do not reach an agreement before then. The strike would start at the beginning of the day on Thursday and last for two days. The strike would affect around 25,000 employees in 16 companies.

A notice has already been given for the third strike in the real estate service industry for next week. The first strike was last week.

Pam says that the union administration will meet today to discuss the settlement proposal.