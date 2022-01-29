Everything that could go wrong for the Colombia selection against Peru, it went wrong. He lost at home, he lost his temper, he lost much more than a game: he is away from the World Cup. And all because he doesn’t know how to resolve the issue of the goal, he can’t find it, it moves away from him in each game, it disappeared from him in the tie Taste and that is why he is in danger.

Colombia does not score. He hasn’t done it for six games of the tie. Six! In minutes, we are talking about 556. Too much time for a National Team that intends to go to the World Cup. Too much time for a team that has the strikers it has. The scorers you have. It’s just that everyone has passed through there, the same ones who score goals every eight days in Europe, and nothing, nothing happens. The ball does not go in.

This time Luis Fernando Muriel and Duván Zapata, the Atalanta gunners, were not there, but they have not been able to when they have been either. Neither does Falcao, the Tiger, in whom the whole country trusts and who cannot find the goal in the National Team either. Not even Miguel Borja, the striker who has scored the most goals in the Reinaldo Rueda era.

And the account continues. Rafael Santos Borré, the one who makes them in Germany, nothing here… Luis Díaz, the one who shines with goals in Porto, the one who is one of the top scorers in the Portuguese league, nothing… James Rodríguez, the one who He has a great shot that no one doubts, well neither… Not Cuadrado and not even Mina, the defender who has scored so many times.

The last time Colombia scored a goal in the qualifying round was against Chile, in a 3-1 victory, and since then they have been unable to beat Uruguay or Brazil twice, or Ecuador, Paraguay or now Peru. The last offensive player who scored a goal was Luis Díaz, against the Chileans. And the last area forward to achieve it was Borja, also in that game.

Game generation, the problem?

James Rodríguez Peru won the match 1-0 against the Colombian national team, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier. January 28, 2022.

The difficulty of the Colombian National Team is not only not putting the ball in. It is above all the game generation, which is not clear. The ball does not arrive clean to the attackers, who have to search for their own shots. That’s how it was yesterday with Falcao, trying desperate headers in the midst of his hard markers.

Colombia makes its variants game by game, this time with Cuadrado on the side, with Borré starting from behind, with James starting from the right. The idea was, in theory, to open up the pitch, with good crosses, as Johan Mojica tried time and time again from the left. But Colombia crashed against a well-closed rival that did not give them more opportunities. And with all that, some options were created, a filtered pass from Uribe, shots from mid-range, some deflected headers from Falcao, but nothing. No goal. The clearest was a shot by Borja that the Peruvian goalkeeper Gallese took him out of line.

Reinaldo Rueda was annoyed in the press conference prior to the match because they asked him about his defensive play and the lack of goals, but he admitted that if you look at the table, the criticism must be accepted. And the criticism today reminds him that there are already six games without scoring…

The goals that weren’t

Now Colombia, while taking steps backwards, also regrets the real options that it has had in recent games and that it has not been able to resolve. Those actions in which the goal was sung and the ball did not want to go in due to a bad decision by the attacker. Goals made are still remembered and regretted, such as the one that Andrés Andrade missed in La Paz against Bolivia, or the one that striker Diego Valoyes could not score against Paraguay, or one that Duván Zapata missed against Uruguay…

This new defeat leaves the National Team on the edge of the abyss, in serious trouble to go to Qatar, especially in the midst of this vicious circle of no goal.

