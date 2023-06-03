The balance of the collision between trains that took place yesterday in India, near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, worsens. According to local sources, the dead have risen to 288, while the wounded are over 900 and the budget, according to the chief secretary of the state (the highest civil authority) Pradeep Jena, the budget is destined to rise further.

According to the first reconstructions of the accident, the Coromandel Express, which was traveling from Kolkata, in West Bengal, to Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, at a speed of about 130 kilometers per hour collided yesterday around 19 local time with a train merci stopped, causing it to derail. The carriages of the freight train then collided with two carriages of the Howrah Superfast Express train, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Rajesh Kumar, deputy commercial director of South Eastern Railway, said that the Coromandel Express had changed tracks, thus causing the accident, for reasons that are being investigated by the responsible authorities.

About 300 rescuers are on site. Indian premier Narendra Modi will travel to the site of the disaster, in Balasore, and then to the Cuttack hospital, where most of the injured have been hospitalised. “Rescue operations are underway at the crash site and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” Modi tweeted, addressing his closeness to the families of the victims.