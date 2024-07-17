Yet another victim on Italian roads in this torrid summer season. To lose his life in the early afternoon today, Wednesday 17 July, a centaur aged 54. The collision between his scooter and three cars that were travelling on Via Tiburtina, near the Grande Raccordo Anulare in Rome, was fatal. The causes of the tragic accident are still being investigated by law enforcement.

Accident on Via Tiburtina in Rome: Motorcyclist Dead

The tragic outcome of the collision: centaur dead

The road accident occurred around 3pm this afternoon. According to initial reconstructions, the 54-year-old, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was on board his scooter Honda Sh and was carrying a female passenger behind him.

Suddenly, the motorcycle collided with three cars, specifically one Dr. Evoone Fiat Punto it’s a Volkswagen PoloThe resulting impact, which occurred exactly at number 1210 near the Grande Raccordo Anulare, was extremely strong, so much so that it threw both passengers on the scooter from their seats.

The drivers present at the time of the accident provided first aid to the two people who had fallen disastrously on the asphalt. The emergency services were immediately alerted, requested with extreme urgency due to the seriousness of the situation. Doctors and paramedics arrived promptly at the scene of the accident and attempted to resuscitate the motorcyclist by performing cardiocirculatory massage. However, their attempts were in vain: the man unfortunately died instantly.

Fortunately, the passenger who was on the scooter did not suffer any injuries that would put her life at risk. The woman was transported with a yellow code to the Umberto I Polyclinic for all necessary checks.

Investigations into the exact dynamics of the accident are underway

The patrols of the police also arrived at the scene of the tragic road accident. IV Tiburtine Group of the local police of Rome Capital. The officers carried out all the necessary surveys and proceeded with the collection of testimonies from some people present at the time of the accident. The investigations of the case are still underway, aimed at reconstructing in detail the exact dynamics of the accident.

The three drivers of the cars were also taken to the Policlinico to undergo the usual alcohol and drug tests. Traffic in the area obviously suffered heavy repercussions in terms of queues and heavy traffic.

