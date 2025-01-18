Saying goodbye to a pet is one of the saddest experiences a person can live. Veterinarians have to face these moments daily, and a doctor has revealed which phrase she hates Hear when people’s cats, dogs, or other furry friends breathe their last.

The palliative care veterinarian mobiles Faith Banks took to TikTok to enlighten pet owners about how important last words can be when their furry companion passes away. “The last words you say to your pet are very special and very meaningful,” he says.

Banks believes that the power of last words It also extends to animals, as they can perceive the emotion behind what we say in their final moments. “I hear the last words that many people say to their pets and they stick with me,” he explained.

“There are a lot of common or traditional things that you would think people would say: ‘I love you, thank you, I will miss yousee you again, wait for me,'” Banks continues.

But there is a phrase that the veterinarian hates to hear and that breaks her heart. “I don’t like hearing ‘I’m sorry’ because I think those people have done a lot for their pet,” he says. “I understand that they regret not being able to be together, but I hope they don’t apologize for anything they have done wrong,” he adds.

His publication has had a lot of echo among animal lovers and social media users began to share the last words that they told their pets in hopes of finding comfort.

One user confessed: “I said ‘Okay, you can go now. Mom will be fine.’ I lied, I wasn’t okay at the time, and I’m still not okay now. But he closed his eyes and took his last breath after my lie. “I guess everything was fine at the time.”

Another revealed: “I think the last words I said were, ‘You better come back to see me so I know you’re okay?’ I told my dog ​​that thanks for saving mewho wished he had saved him too. I am a war veteran and he was my PTSD trained service dog. “I lost him to kidney disease two years ago.”

Another shared: “My 22 year old cat passed away last Friday, in my arms. As I held him, I told him that I loved him very much and that I was going to miss him and I thanked him for his unconditional love.

“I just wanted to spend more time with him and I feel like everything I said can’t compare to what he’s given me in the last 22 years. I miss him a lot, I just hope he felt the same as me.but I can’t describe it, because the sadness of letting go was taking over me and I was speechless. Now I’m looking for it in everything,” he concluded.