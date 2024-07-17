Juarez City.- Residents of the Las Haciendas neighborhood lynched a man who allegedly tried to take a girl, shortly before noon, reported operational personnel of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The alleged sex offender was burned and stabbed with a machete when he tried to escape from the mob, an SSPM coordinator said.

It was on the streets of Hacienda Central and Hacienda La Concepción where the man was attacked, whose details were not provided, who had cuts on his neck, shoulder and arms, as well as second-degree burns on 60 percent of his body.

Witnesses to the incident said that a neighbor named Joss was the one who encouraged other neighbors to attack the alleged sexual offender, who was assisted by police and taken to Social Security Hospital 66 under guard.