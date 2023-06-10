Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In homage to Gabriel García Márquez and memory of Mtro. Cruz Hernandez Fermin, painters from different countries, mostly Colombia, participated with the work of the Colombian writer in the IPN Culiacán gallery.

The work is located within the facilities of the Center for Linkage and Regional Development Culiacán Unit, dependency of the National Polytechnic Institute, where there is a gallery of periodic installations to show paintings, photographs and other artistic expressions.

On this occasion, around twenty two works that somehow recall the extraordinary literary world of the Nobel Prize in Literature, or else evoke with the memory of his always affable face.

Characters, looks, places, literary works, Mauricio Babilonia, Remedios, José Arcadio, Macondo, Gabriel García Márquez.

These elaborate oil and acrylic works are made by twenty-two artist members, all of Collective Movement of Colombian Artists (MAI Colombia), Salón Baricharte Colombia and Arte México Internacional.

Next, the exhibited works:





Likewise, the art exhibition also pays homage to the mtro. Cruz Hernandez Ferminwho in life was a great promoter of reading, especially the work of the Colombian writer, through groups of children, young people and adolescents called ‘Litter’ in Recoveco, Mocorito, Sinaloa.