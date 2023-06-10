Mercedes and Ferrari looking for answers

After the Barcelona Grand Prix, F1 heads to Quebec for the traditional appointment on the Montreal circuit named after Gilles Villeneuve. On this ‘stop&go’ trail Mercedes and Ferraris they will seek further answers on the effectiveness of the updates brought to Monaco and Barcelona respectively, even if Canada’s response will obviously not be particularly indicative given that aerodynamic load counts relatively on the straights and the Montreal chicanes.

Red Bull has always won in 2023 and Max Verstappen has a streak of three victories open in Miami. The poker of consecutive successes would allow him to reach a sacred monster like Ayrton Senna at 41 career victories in F1. The Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll should also be followed since the AMR23 should bring a new fund, a development defined as important by the managers of the English team. Also to be monitored is the situation linked to forest fires which are significantly worsening the air quality in Quebec. However, the authorities have specified that the Grand Prix is ​​not at risk.

The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports and streamed on NOWwhile on TV8 will be broadcast in deferred Qualifications, and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct written of all the sessions. Below are the details of the television programming, the TV times of the Canadian F1 GP, the characteristics of the Montreal circuit, the roll of honor and the championship standings.

Canadian GP 2023, TV schedule and times

Friday June 16th

19:30-20:30 First free practice session

23:00-00:00 Second free practice session

Saturday June 17th

18:30-19:30 Third free practice session

10pm-11pm Qualifications (delayed on TV8 at 11.30pm)

Sunday 18 June

20:00 Race (delayed on TV8 at 22:00)

The Montreal circuit

Track: 4.361km

DRS zones: 3

Laps: 70

Race distance: 305.270 km

Race lap record: 1’13″078 (Valtteri Bottas with Mercedes in 2019)

Qualifying lap record: 1’10″240 (Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari in 2019)

Canadian GP Hall of Fame

Championship standings

Max Verstappen leads the Drivers’ standings with a 53-point lead over Sergio Perez. The second place obtained by Lewis Hamilton in Spain has instead ignited the fight for third place between the seven-time world champion and Fernando Alonso, who has a 12-point lead over the Englishman. In the classification reserved for manufacturers, Mercedes overtook Aston Martin for second place behind the elusive Red Bull. Ferrari is fourth at -52 from the Brackley team, a heavy deficit for the Maranello team.