After the ceasefire, tranquility returned to Culiacán and Sinaloabut only in an apparent way, the psychosis still persists and there is a risk that new violent confrontations will arise again, drug blockades and burning cars and shops, despite the thousand soldiers who arrived to reinforce surveillance. It is assured that withThe arrest of Ovidio “N” only “left the snake screaming” and the population is the one that suffers the consequences of collateral damage.

For sample there are several buttons: the safety cord of Ovid in Jesus Maria it had 26 armored trucks, the Army captured 13 and disabled 40 vehicles; they had barrel rifles and 50 caliber submachine guns and despite the initial blow the groups of hitmen mobilized throughout the state and counterattacked looting 250 vehicles, of which more than 50 were set on fire, especially trailers, passenger trucks and vans.

The people of “Los Chapitos” did not hide, they circulated in vans with the logo of a mouse.

Something that had not been seen before: an armed command broke into the Culiacán airport and with anti-aircraft fire damaged two Air Force aircraft, which had to land in an emergency. They tried to prevent the transfer of Ovid and also the arrival of military reinforcements. Through the networks, in a kind of psychological warfare, false news was spread, that they were going to take over the CFE facilities and drinking water and were going to start assaulting homes, they would give 72 hours to release their leader, otherwise they would turn Sinaloa into hell.

The night before, bursts were heard in various parts and yesterday information was spread about large concentrations of gunmen in the vicinity of culiacan, and last night the military besieged the Hidalgo neighborhood and the overflight of a Black Hawk helicopter with its lights off caused panic. In the legal aspect, things are not as before: Ovid was not immediately extradited to the United States. and on the contrary, in fast track, the judges granted him two injunctions, so that he would not be extradited or held incommunicado and it was feared that they could even release him.

Among the military, hitmen and civilians, 30 people lost their lives, 35 were injured and the balance of material damage is incalculable, but there is also the anxiety of people who still go out into the streets in fear and who know that at any moment they can be unleashed. new confrontations, between drug traffickers and authorities or between the Sinaloa cartel and the other cartels that intend to dispute the plaza.

