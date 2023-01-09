After winning an epic election to become Speaker of the US House, Republican Kevin McCarthy faces new challenges: passing a package of rules to govern the house. On Sunday (8), moderate Republicans expressed their reservations about supporting the new leader’s package, citing secret deals and disproportionate power being handed to a group of 20 conservatives.

To win the leadership, McCarthy had to make concessions, which include limits on the speaker’s power, such as allowing a single lawmaker to initiate a vote to remove him from office and reducing government spending, which could include defense cuts. . In addition, the pledges include giving the radical Republican group the Freedom Caucus more seats on the committee that decides which legislation makes it to the House floor.

Representative Nancy Mace, a strong supporter of McCarthy, said she is currently “on the fence” about the proposed rules. “I like the rulebook,” Mace said, referring to what was publicly released. “What I don’t support is a small number of people trying to close a deal or close deals for themselves privately, in secret.” Mace said it will be difficult to get anything done in the House in the face of large numbers of moderates.

Republican Tony Gonzales outright rejects the package of rules, which he says would cut excessive defense spending and promote extremist legislation on sensitive issues like immigration.

Representative Jim Jordan, a member of the Freedom Caucus who is expected to lead the House Judiciary Committee, defended McCarthy’s concessions and said he believed the rulebook would garner enough Republican support to pass. He insisted the deals would help ensure broader representation on the committees and reduce unrestricted government spending.

government debt

In the coming months, Congress will have to work to raise the debt limit before the government hits its debt limit or faces a devastating default on payments, including Social Security, military troops and federal benefits such as food assistance. Lawmakers will also have to fund federal agencies and programs for the next budget year, which begins Oct. 1.

The $32 trillion government debt is among Congress’s biggest concerns. “Frankly, we better also look at the money we send to Ukraine and say, how can we better spend the money to protect America?” said Republican Representative Jim Jordan. Rep. Chip Roy, one of 20 who initially voted against McCarthy before backing the Californian, said he and other conservatives would stick to their position that there should be spending cuts on a debt ceiling bill.

Investigations

Some investigations will also be on the House’s list of challenges: the dealings of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. Republican Representative James Comer, who is expected to be the next chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, recently stated that the investigation will be aimed “to determine whether these activities compromise the national security of the United States and President Biden’s ability to lead.” impartially”.

Republicans also want to investigate US immigration policy. Parliamentarians point to a lack of policing on the border.

Deputies should also prioritize benefits during the pandemic. James Comer told NBC that the benefits the government paid to the American population during the Covid-19 pandemic will also receive attention from the new House.

“We believe that hundreds of billions, if not trillions of dollars have been wasted in the last three years, so this is an issue that spans two administrations. [Trump e Biden]in the name of Covid-19”, he justified.

The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan will also be the subject of investigation. Republican Michael McCaul told ABC broadcaster that the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year would be investigated.