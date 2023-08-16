Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

A member of the Yaipén Brothers took a photo together with the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra in Arequipa. The cumbia orchestra offered a show in the town as part of the 483rd anniversary of the White City. The show took place in the Jardín de la Cerveza and artists such as Carlos Vives, Agua Marina, Erick Elera, among others. The photograph of the meeting was uploaded to TikTok with the song ‘Red high heels’ background.

“An honor to share the stage with Sebastián Yatra,” said Walter Yaipén, one of the main vocalists of the Yaipén Brothers. The video in question has reached more than 4,000 users and some were encouraged to comment. “How envious,” said an Internet user. Yatra also gave a concert in Arequipa and even put up the flag in the presentation. The province is celebrating the anniversary of the White City.