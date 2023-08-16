In the Astrakhan region, an investigation into a criminal case of an accident has been completed, as a result of which a woman was seriously injured. The defendant in the case is a 45-year-old resident of the Volodarsky district, the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reports.

The accident occurred in the fall of 2022 on the New Bridge in Astrakhan. A trailer detached from KamAZ, which drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into a Daewoo car driven by a 56-year-old woman. As a result, the Astrakhan received serious injuries.

The examination carried out found that the truck had defects that “complicated its safe use”, and the driver, as it turned out, did not check the technical condition of the car.

“Having not checked the technical condition of the movable property entrusted to him, the driver committed a violation of the traffic rules of the Russian Federation, which resulted in the trailer leaving the oncoming lane and colliding with a car,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs explains.

Investigation of a criminal case under Part 1 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules for the operation of vehicles, negligently entailed the infliction of grievous harm to human health” is completed. The materials were submitted to the court for consideration on the merits.

As clarifies “Astrakhan-24”, even during the investigation, the accused fully compensated the injured woman for material and non-pecuniary damage. He faces up to two years in prison.