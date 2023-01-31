Manzanillo, Colima.- Next Saturday February 4 in Nuevo Cuyutlán, the Second Manzanillo Festival with Sabor a Sal will be held, In this new edition, various activities for the taste and family entertainment will be combined.

This festival full of joy every year to the inhabitants of Nuevo Cuyutlán, town of Manzanillo, from the celebrations and the hundreds of national and foreign tourists visiting the state, is that the place has improved in many aspects.

“Before it looked dirty, dark and now it looks much better, worthy to meet and enjoy it with the family,” expressed, Griselda Martínez, municipal president of Manzanillo, Colima.

This festival highlights the promotion and promotion to the development of rural communitieswith the organization and development of the different festivals, has achieved boost the local economy through various activities, both products and services.

The celebration have special events as the The Coffee Route in Canoas, the Agave Route in San José de Lúmber, the Flowers Route in La Central and the Salt Route.

These tourist routes they have created economic entrances in those communitiesbecause the inhabitants learn to make products.

will be next February 4 from four to nine at night in the community of Nuevo Cuyutlán that will be able to enjoy various activities, the first meeting point It’s at four in the afternoon the salt mines of the company Sal Real de Colima, which is happening community of San Bonaventura. There you will be able to know the whole process for the obtaining salt.

for this process there will be one special route which will leave at nine o’clock morning of the company Sal Real de Colima and that, within the framework of the festival, at four in the afternoon, another will come out, it is recommended that people be there 15 minutes before at either of the two times, to learn about the salt process.

The salt route will begin At 4 in the afternoon, also from that same hour activities will begin in the main garden of the community of Nuevo Cuyutlán, which, for the second time, will be the venue for this great event, there will be special stops so that people can take pictures and capture a good memory.

Besides that they will be able to know everything that is produced; pozole, tamales, coconut atoleall with local products.

From five to seven in the afternoon he will entertain the versatile group La Fragata. He added that During this party you can buy products made by local people because the artisan and gastronomic pavilions will be installed which are supported through For the Love of Manzanillo program

This is one opportunity to find unique pieces and of great quality which can be purchased for the next celebration of the day of love and friendship.

We recommend you read:

From seven to 7:30 in the afternoon there will be a fashion show, with garments made by local people who learned the trade. The models for said catwalk will also be in charge of young people from that place.

During this day of celebration in Nuevo Cuyutlán, also there will be recreational activities for fun and entertainment of the little ones. In addition, there will be live music to liven up an afternoon.