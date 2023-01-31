Weather, the cold is already over

Weather conditions definitely improving in these last days of January over Italy thanks to the progressive recovery of a high pressure field from the west. They are the predictions of Centro Meteo Italiano still showing average temperatures but with a possible further increase starting from the first weekend of the month.

Cold currents will descend again between Eastern Europe and the Balkans marginally affecting our Peninsula where temperatures will be on average or slightly below. Diffuse night frosts also in the plains in the next few days due to thermal inversions. The robust anticyclone present on the Atlantic it will push more and more towards Western Europe and even early February could see generally dry weather over Italy.

Weather forecast for today:

North: Scattered and cleared clouds for most of the day in the northern regions where we will have dry weather conditions both in the morning and in the afternoon. No variation in the evening hours with clear skies or few clouds everywhere.

In the center: Stable weather in all regions of the Center both in the morning and in the afternoon with skies that will be clear or not very cloudy due to accumulations in transit. No variation in the evening with large spaces of serenity everywhere.

In the South and on the Islands: Transient cloudiness alternating with clearing over the southern regions both in the morning and in the afternoon but with dry weather. Between the evening and the night local rains in Molise and Calabria, dry elsewhere with scattered and cleared clouds. Minimum temperatures rising in the North and decreasing in the Center-South, maximum stationary or generally increasing everywhere.

Weather forecast for tomorrow:

North: Clear skies in the morning, while in the afternoon we will have some harmless thickening. In the evening an increase in cloudiness is expected in all sectors, with isolated snowfalls in the central Alps from 700 meters.

In the center: Stable weather both in the morning and in the afternoon with completely sunny skies. No significant changes are expected in the evening, with irregular cloudiness expected over the Marche region; increasing cloud cover at night.

In the South and on the Islands In the morning isolated rainfall between Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia, clear or partly cloudy elsewhere. In the afternoon dry weather with mostly sunny skies; variable on the Major Islands. In the evening, stable weather conditions resumed with a prevailing absence of cloud cover. Minimum and maximum temperatures in general rise.



