WDue to an acute lack of gas in the middle of a cold spell in Iran, the government has also closed almost all offices and educational institutions in the capital Tehran.

In order to save energy, all ministries, authorities, schools and universities will remain closed this Saturday, as the governor’s office explained on state television. Only banks and emergency services are open. Facilities and authorities in other provinces also had to be closed due to the gas crisis.

The background is the current cold wave. According to the Oil Ministry, gas consumption rose by around 30 percent compared to the same period last year. In order to bridge the “critical situation”, the ministry called for energy saving.

The measures led to severe criticism from the population. Many indignantly asked how a country that has the second largest gas reserves in the world could not cope with a cold spell. It is therefore not about gas shortages, but about bad management in the oil ministry, according to the critics.

Although Iran has large oil and gas reserves, the infrastructure of the plants is outdated. Because of the international sanctions, President Ebrahim Raisi’s government has neither the money nor international partners to expand and renew the plants.