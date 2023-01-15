Bad news for Giovanni Franzoni. The 21-year-old Italian specialist in fast races, who fell during Friday’s super-G in Wengen, suffered a complex injury to the flexors of his right thigh and will need to be operated on. The season is over for him.

Dr. Andrea Panzeri, president of the Commission, got in touch with the specialized center in Turku, Finland, where Kristian Ghedina and Peter Fill were also operated on in the past, and which has been collaborating with Fisi for many years. Franzoni will leave on Tuesday, accompanied by a federal doctor and will be operated on Wednesday.

Trivial fall

—

“Unfortunately we need to be aware that Franzoni’s words are part of the game – on the other hand you don’t think about it or try not to think about it until it happens otherwise you wouldn’t go to the starting gate to try to go as fast as possible, and this leads to risks that must be taken into consideration. It annoys me that the serious injury occurred precisely in the most banal fall, because up to now I had had some problems but they could be solved in the medium-short term. It is a new situation for me and already after just one day I wonder how I’m going to pass all this time thinking about the same thing, skiing”.