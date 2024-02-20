The Conagua reported on the presence of a new cold front north of Baja California, The same thing that threatens to enter the state during the night of this Tuesday and cause heavy occasional rains that will leave between 25 to 55 mm of water.

The agency explained, through weather forecast of the National Venereological Service (SMN), that the interaction of the cold front 36 with the subtropical jet stream will cause precipitation and strong gusts of wind. It even predicts waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

During this Tuesday, the winds will reach maximum gusts of 40 to 60 km/h both in the Gulf of California and on the Peninsula, but in the latter there will be possible dust devils. Regarding temperatures, minimums of -5 °C to 0 °C are expected for the early hours of Wednesday; while on Thursday, the thermometer will touch -10°C.

It should be noted that NOAA maintains a climate alert in San Diego and southern California due to significant risk of flooding.

Meteored. Weather in Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California for this Tuesday

He weather in Tijuana will be marked mainly by overcast skies with light rains. Temperatures will range between 14°C and 18°C ​​during the day, reaching their maximum around 1:00 p.m. A moderate wind from the south will predominate, with gusts of up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.

In Mexicali, Cloudy intervals are expected, although cloudy skies are expected towards night. Temperatures will vary between 12°C and 26°C during the day, peaking around 3pm. Moderate northwest wind will be predominant, with gusts that could reach 28 km/h at night.

For Rosarito, Mainly overcast skies are anticipated, with the possibility of light rains in the afternoon. Temperatures will be between 14°C and 16°C during the day, with the maximum expected around 12:00 p.m. The moderate southerly wind will persist, with gusts of up to 33 km/h overnight.

In Cove, The forecast points to cloudy skies, with the probability of light rain towards the evening. Temperatures will vary between 11°C and 18°C ​​during the day, reaching their peak around 9:00 a.m. A moderate southwest wind will prevail, with gusts that could reach 24 km/h in the morning.

In The Rumorosa, Cloudy skies are expected, becoming overcast during the night. Temperatures will range between 7°C and 16°C during the day, with the highest forecast for around midday. A moderate southwest wind is forecast, with gusts that could reach 47 km/h overnight.

In Tecate, cloudy skies with light rain are forecast. Temperatures will fluctuate between 11°C and 17°C during the day, with the maximum estimated for approximately 11:00 am. Moderate southwest wind will be predominant, with gusts of up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.

In Saint Quentin, a sky with cloudy intervals is expected in the morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with possible isolated rains almost at midnight. Temperatures will vary between 8°C and 18°C, while westerly winds could reach maximum gusts of 28 km/h.

Lastly, in San Felipe, cloudy intervals will predominate for most of the day. Temperatures will range between 14°C and 20°C, accompanied by westerly winds with maximum gusts of 28 km/h.

NOAA maintains climate alert in San Diego due to flood risk

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a climate alert for San Diego and its surrounding areas due to significant risk of flooding. The alert, effective February 19 at 1:14 pm PST until February 21 at 10:00 am PST, warns of the possibility of flooding caused due to excessive rain.

Affected areas include coastal areas of Orange County, inland areas of Orange County, mountains of Riverside County, mountains of San Bernardino County, valleys of San Bernardino and Riverside County (Inland Empire), the coast of San Diego County, the mountains of San Diego County, the valleys of San Diego County, the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and the Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

Widespread rainfall is expected from Tuesday to early Wednesday, with a possible increase in intensity Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday morning in some areas.

Potential impacts include flooding in urban and poorly drained areas, as well as rapid rises in small streams and streams. The population is recommended to stay away from normally dry river channels and be alert in the mountains for possible rockfalls.

NOAA urges the community to stay informed about weather alert updates and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the risk of flooding.