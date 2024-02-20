The economy attracts with high salaries, at the university there is little planning and a poor work-life balance. Four young people report on the pros and cons of a research career.

Lots and lots of work: If you want to go into research, you have to have a lot of intrinsic motivation. Image: dpa

“I love research”

Nora Leidinger is in her late 20s – and still works as a lecturer. During her master's degree, she received an offer for a job as a student assistant; She was able to give her first lectures and prepare seminars in her early 20s. She now has her master's degree in art, culture and media studies under her belt and a three-year contract as a lecturer in the Netherlands. Three years, because fixed-term employment contracts there last a maximum of three years. They can then be extended twice more. The university would then have to award a permanent contract.

Only a few get it, says Leidinger, and some people end up stuck in permanent positions for a long time because of it. In addition, the contracts are often worded unrealistically. “It's really not easy. You can tell at all levels that people are extremely overworked.” Employees actually have to work much more than is contractually agreed upon. “Between November and January I work more than full time. I just stand in front of students for 26 hours – plus the preparation and follow-up, I have to go to meetings and answer emails.” She also works on her research on the side. This is extremely strenuous, with some work phases at night.