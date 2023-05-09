The experiences of employees working in well-known brands, is one of the videos that has the most views on the Internet, because they usually confess secrets, this time a girl gained great popularity, revealed How was your first day of work in one of the brands in the beverage segment.

Through a video that circulates on TikTok, the user ‘@pautovaar’, showed her experience on her first day working at PepsiCoa soft drink brand that competes with Coca-Cola.

The case that went viral on digital platforms generated a great impact, since the first day of work is usually full of nerves, added to this, because the young woman works for the American multinational company dedicated to the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the brand. founded in 1965, whose executive director is Ramón Laguarta.

With the anchor audio of the song “Bad decisions”, a single performed by “Kenia OS”, the woman was seen working in one of the Mexican branches of the company based in Purchase, New York, United States. PepsiCo, which is formed in 1965 from the merger of the Pepsi-Cola Company and Frito-Lay.

During the recording that circulates on social networks, the young woman who works in Mexico City, upon entering the PepsiCo Office, He showed that the character of Chester Cheetos was there, likewise, he showed other products while he was with his colleagues from Communication and Marketing.

Pepsi vs Coca-Cola competition in the market

Pepsi and Coca-Cola have a great rivalry in the market, since they compete for leadership in the carbonated beverage business, even in the face of their rivalry, they usually create advertising strategies, with campaigns that even seem to some to be mutually indirect, because its competence for no one is a secret.

Their battle is reflected in marketing strategies, because while Pepsi attacks with polar bears, Coca-Cola does so with Santa Claus, however, it should be noted that the red label brand focuses on drinks and is a market leader. , when PepsiCo, stands out in the food sector.

The Coca-Cola Company, of American origin, has the Mexican Ecological Development Chain as its star bottling company in Mexico, having a great economic impact due to the sales of sugar, PET plastic, bottle caps, aluminum, and advertising,