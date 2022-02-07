Coffee, as a source of caffeine, has advantages and limitations. It is good to know them to enjoy it to the fullest!

A food, or rather a drink, for many a must is coffee: indispensable in the morning, it marks the rhythm of the days and often proves to be an ally in moments of fatigue. It is a drink that is made with various methods of infusing water, usually hot, with the coffee powder obtained by grinding the dried and roasted beans of the seeds of small tropical trees of the genus Coffea. The origin of the drink is uncertain and permeated with legend: it seems that the first areas where it was consumed were Arabia and the Middle East. Its main feature is the ability to keep us awake thanks to the caffeine contained in it, which acts on our central nervous system with a stimulating and exciting effect. For this reason it is also classified as a “nerve” food.

How many coffees can you drink a day? –

The real question to ask is: what is the safe amount of caffeine you can take in a day?

In a 2015 scientific paper the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) established that caffeine up to 400 mg consumed throughout the day does not pose safety concerns for healthy adults in the general population, except for women. in pregnancy, for which the dose is reduced to 200 mg. On the other hand, the Guidelines for a Healthy Diet recommend not to exceed 3-5 cups of mocha type coffee (50 ml) or espresso (30 ml) per day.

In fact, it is necessary to know that different methods of coffee preparation coincide with different concentrations of caffeine.

An espresso at the bar is not like the cup of coffee in the mocha: many think that the mocha gives a coffee that is somehow lighter and more diluted, while in reality we are introducing more caffeine into our body. The caffeine contained in a coffee also depends on the infusion time with the powder so the longer the infusion lasts, the more caffeine you can extract from the powder!

When not to overdo the consumption of coffee –

In some situations it would be good to avoid or limit the consumption of coffee and the consequent assimilation of caffeine.

Hypertension . The vasoconstricting effect of caffeine could worsen a pressure profile that already tends to be high. Better to keep the amount of caffeine under control every day.

Pregnancy . The studies carried out at this delicate moment in a woman’s life are scarce, just be careful for a few months and don’t overdo the quantities.

Stomach problems . Caffeine can be an irritant so gastritis or reflux sufferers should limit themselves by evaluating individual tolerance.

Insomnia . In this case it is absolutely not a good idea to drink too much coffee! at least it is advisable to avoid it after 16, or to prefer the decaffeinated one.

Curiosity –

Did you know that it is possible to optimize the stimulating effect of coffee? If you feel tired and you have the chance, try this method: drink your coffee, be it espresso, americano, long or short, and immediately take a nap. It is called “power nap” and it is an energy recovery technique that can be used to break up a heavy day and be able to get to the bottom without being upset.

Obviously we are talking about 10-15 minutes, maximum 20, in which to close your eyes and relax or, why not, sleep. Upon awakening, the caffeine introduced will now be assimilated and circulating and its effect will be even more effective on a body that has just rested!