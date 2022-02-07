His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, head of the delegation of the Federal National Council, which is on a visit to Israel, met with Yair Lapid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.

The delegation included: Sarah Mohammed Falaknaz, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, and Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, members of the Federal National Council.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation relations, stressing the importance of the Abrahamic Agreement signed between the UAE and the State of Israel and the step it represents to open up many opportunities and paths of cooperation.

It was also emphasized that this agreement aims mainly to strengthen efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East, and to reject extremism and hatred by supporting economic prosperity and development in the countries and peoples of the region. His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing the various aspects of existing cooperation between the two countries.