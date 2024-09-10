Ciudad Juarez.- The State Commission for Housing, Land and Infrastructure (Coesvi) has extended the deadline for receiving projects for the 2024 State Housing Award.

This call is open to individuals, corporations and non-profit academic institutions.

“The call was resumed after 17 years,” said Oscar Lozoya, Coesvi delegate.

The state official explained that the award aims to recognize efforts and developments in housing production in the state of Chihuahua.

The call is aimed at those working in the design, construction and development of housing, as well as academic institutions and public sector organizations involved in the housing field.

Participants must present the technical specifications of their projects to the Coesvi evaluation committee.

The reception of projects will be open until October 15, 2024.

The award will consider several categories, including self-production of housing, social interest housing, good government practices, innovative academic projects and vertical housing, among others.