The traditional one Weekly sales ranking of the United Kingdom see Astro Bot in the leadnot surprisingly considering that it is one of the few notable new entries, with the exception of Concord and NBA 2K25.

While Astro Bot’s sales were less than impressive in the UK, as GamesIndustry editor Chris Dring reported, they were 30% lower than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s launch sales, they were more than enough to secure the Asobi team’s new release the top spot on PS5.

Elsewhere, NBA 2K25 came in at number 12, outside the top ten, and Concord even came in at number 21, a real disaster for a first-party PlayStation Studios production, even though it is probably a game sold mainly digitally, while the ranking in question concerns the British physical market.