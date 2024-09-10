The traditional one Weekly sales ranking of the United Kingdom see Astro Bot in the leadnot surprisingly considering that it is one of the few notable new entries, with the exception of Concord and NBA 2K25.
While Astro Bot’s sales were less than impressive in the UK, as GamesIndustry editor Chris Dring reported, they were 30% lower than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s launch sales, they were more than enough to secure the Asobi team’s new release the top spot on PS5.
Elsewhere, NBA 2K25 came in at number 12, outside the top ten, and Concord even came in at number 21, a real disaster for a first-party PlayStation Studios production, even though it is probably a game sold mainly digitally, while the ranking in question concerns the British physical market.
A top ten without any major news, except one
The top ten, in any case, brings very little news, with Star Wars Outlaws confirming its second position and the rest occupied by more or less well-established titles.
So let’s see the ranking with the top ten positions of the best-selling games in the UK last week:
- Astro Bot
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Elden Ring
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- EA Sports FC 24
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Minecraft
There are very few surprises at this top of the list, with Astro Bot easily taking first place, to the detriment of the Ubisoft game, which seems to continue to have some problems compared to the predictions that had been made by the company.
