The president of the world federation returns to the absence of Italians among those in the running: “It depends on the statisticians who in any case will remain anonymous”. The balance sheet at the end of the season

After a Roman start of the week for the Diamond League General Assembly, 40 minutes of connection from London to wish Italian athletics a Merry Christmas and a 2022 full of successes as in 2021. Sebastian Coe, n. 1 of World Athletics, has always loved Italy. Perhaps, at this moment, the federation he presides a little less than the tricolor movement.

President, how is it possible that neither Marcell Jacobs nor Gianmarco Tamberi were on the list of ten athletes vying for the Athlete of the Year award?

“The debate on the nominations is very heated every season. It is difficult to please everyone, the dissatisfied will always be many and I am sure that if we asked ten experts for their own list, they would all be different from each other. As you know, for the compilation of ours we turn to to six statisticians with proven experience, one for each continental area. We trust their work and their judgment and we will not change criteria. But Jacobs’ time will come. It is part of things. For me, as a former middle distance runner, the best in the world it would always be the strongest of the 1500s “.

Why, in the name of transparency, do you not disclose the names of the statisticians involved?

“It is not important to know who they are, nor would I want them to be overwhelmed with questions about them.”

What do you think of that part of the British press that does not seem to accept the idea that the Olympic champion of the 100 is an Italian athlete?

“I cannot and must not answer this question, ask it to those who write certain things”.

After more than four months, do you agree with Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim’s decision to have shared the Olympic gold of the high?

“Our regulations have allowed it since 2011: I think that choice has warmed the hearts of many. I was curious to see the reaction of public opinion: I would say that the majority greatly appreciated”.

Would you, a biolympian, have done the same?

“Maybe not, but I was racing on the track, I could never have found myself in a similar situation. It can only happen in competitions. In any case, I respect what they have done”.

2021 has given an infinite number of world records, six of which in Olympic specialties: don’t you think that the technologies applied to sport, including tracks and shoes, have become too decisive?

“There are clear rules and if they are respected I don’t see what the problem is. It’s all part of a balanced process.”

The Diamond League has just announced a new change in the format of the competitions: do you agree?

“The meetings are not a global review, it is impossible to have boundless spaces, especially television, at your disposal. Show business has its rules. Athletes of certain specialties have long complained about their lack of visibility. There was frustration. The organizers of the various stages thus tried to accommodate him. But some adjustments were still needed. With the Final 3 formula now proposed, I think a right compromise has been found. Of course we need a bit of flexibility on the part of everyone “.

When will we know exactly how the mixed race will take place that will replace the men’s 50km at the 2024 Paris Games?

“We have made a proposal to the IOC, we await a response. In all likelihood we will define everything in our March Council”.

Will we ever see the cross-country race at the Olympics?

“The possibility of Paris 2024 has disappeared for a while: but the door remains open for Los Angeles 2028. Personally, also for the relative involvement of African athletes in an area in which they are penalized, I would prefer a presence in the program of the winter editions. Jakob Ingebrigtsen , dominating the European Championships in Dublin, he has just shown that you can be protagonists both in the season on the track and in the meadows “.

The theme of DDS athletes, also in the light of the latest positions taken by the IOC, is always topical: does it foresee any news?

“I’m just saying one thing: our rules won’t change.”

What budget for world athletics 2021?

“As for everyone it has been a very difficult year, but for us particularly positive, not only thanks to the technical results obtained. With the Continental Tour we have expanded our boundaries. Above all we have confirmed that we are the first Olympic sport. We are a dominant force. Tokyo’s numbers say it: 2.2 billion worldwide television and digital audience, 10,000 articles in the written press, 700 million social views and 62 of various interactions. We add the contractual extension until 2029 with NBC for North America. and with the EBU for Europe and Africa, with significant financial increases and to say that we are in excellent health is not a gamble “.

What are the goals for 2022?

“Beyond the social ones, the Eugene World Championships will represent an enormous opportunity for relaunch in the United States. The country, by tradition and emerging talents, the latest Erryon Knighton and Athing Mu, just named best young people of the year, without forgetting someone like Sydney McLaughlin remains a super power. But the national movement, from an organizational point of view, needs to grow. Oregon 2022 could represent a turning point. And with the next Under 20 World Cups assigned to Cali 2022 and Lima 2024, to the Americas in general the near future could have new connotations “.

To close: what is your opinion on the diplomatic boycott of various Anglo-Saxon countries, Britain in the lead, at the Beijing 2022 Games?

“I’m not at all in favor. It has no value and risks penalizing the most vulnerable, athletes. I don’t like it when you use sport, which also has great diplomatic power, to do what Governments don’t do. The issue of respect of human rights is essential, mind you. But the autonomy and neutrality of our world must be protected “.