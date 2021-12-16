At the start of the second half, Mandragora replied to the Sampdoria penalty in the first half again from the spot. After the home advantage, the hopes of the grenade are extinguished on a conclusion to the ninetieth of Baselli off target

Sampdoria gives itself the Eighth of the Italian Cup where Juventus is now waiting for it. Tonight’s fighting Bull also manages to go upstream, after having collected Quagliarella’s penalty, thanks to another kick from Mandragora’s spot. But then you have to surrender to the beautiful 2-1 signed by Verre. After four minutes of recovery, D’Aversa’s team snatches the pass for the next round.

THE SCRATCH OF QUAIL – The first half of a Marassi challenge for a few close friends runs fairly balanced: just over three thousand spectators for this Sixteenth of the Italian Cup. To move the balance to the side of Sampdoria is a penalty kick, which leaves some doubts, achieved after sixteen minutes by the former Quagliarella. It is the episode that allows D’Aversa’s team to run forward: the referee Piccinini punishes Mandragora’s intervention on De Paoli. However, the first quarter of an hour of the blucerchiati is certainly valuable, in which several players who have had little space in the league so far in the league: 4-4-2, with the Quagliarella-Verre couple in front. Juric responds likewise with a Toro-bis, launching nine new faces compared to the home victory against Bologna on Sunday: Rincon is the central defender, Mandragora is back in the direction, Zaza is the central striker of 3-4-2-1. In the second half hour of the first half, the Bull begins to try with conviction. And he has two opportunities to equalize: first with Brekalo (34 ‘: high), then with Zaza (36’) on which Ferrari stretches out on his left and signs a decisive intervention.

FROM ONE PENALTY TO THE OTHER – From one time to another, from one penalty to another. Because as soon as the second half begins, the second penalty kick of the match arrives, and this time it is in favor of Torino. After seven minutes Chabot intervenes hard on Linetty, in direct contact the referee Piccinini says no and denies the shot from the spot. The Var Mazzoleni will call him back: the referee, faced with the obviously foul contact revised on the sideline monitor, retraces his steps and assigns the maximum punishment, even if he spares Chabot (already booked) the second yellow. From eleven meters Mandragora kicks in anger and makes one by one. It is the ninth and Marassi’s challenge is rebalanced, but just when Toro starts to play better, in the quarter of an hour, Sampdoria puts a wheel back in front: the nineteen year old Ciervo jumps with extreme ease Aina (worst in the field), bowl to the center where Verre kicks on the fly by beating the innocent Berisha. Sampdoria, therefore, immediately ahead two to one. The game gets a bit nasty, and nothing technically relevant anymore happens. The Bull does not give up, he fights but does not find the opportunity to put it back on track. The hopes of the grenade are extinguished on a conclusion to the ninetieth of Baselli off target. And Sampdoria snatches the pass for the second round.

