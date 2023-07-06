Music fans around the world are mourning the tragic news of the passing of Coco Lee, the talented singer and actress, at the age of 48. Lee herself lost her life as a result of self-inflicted injuries in a suicide attempt that took place three days before her death.

The news was confirmed by Lee’s sisters, Carol and Nancy, who through social networks stated that she suffered from severe depression, which led to a suicide attempt last Sunday. As a result, she inflicted damage on herself and she was in a coma for three days until her body couldn’t take it anymore and she passed away.

“It is with great sadness that we come to share the most devastating of news: Coco has suffered from depression for a few years, but her condition has drastically deteriorated in recent months”, is mentioned in the message released by the sisters. In addition, they implied that the actress sought professional help and, despite this, she failed to recover.

The news of Coco Lee’s death has triggered an outpouring of sadness and shock on social media, with countless fans, colleagues and friends expressing their grief and sharing their memories of the beloved artist. Many have highlighted her exceptional talent, her energy on stage and her significant contribution to music.

Who was Coco Lee?

Coco Lee, whose real name is Ferren Lee-Kelly, is a famous singer and actress originally from Hong Kong. She was born on January 17, 1975 on the island of Taiwan and raised in the United States. She is known to be one of the most prominent artists in the Asian pop music industry and has achieved great success in Asia and internationally as well.

In addition to her music career, Coco Lee has dabbled in film and television. She has participated in various productions both in Asia and in Hollywood, including films like “The avenging fist” (2001) and “Perhaps love” (2005). She has also collaborated with renowned international artists, such as Julio Iglesias, Enrique Iglesias, and Quincy Jones.

